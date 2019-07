Behrouz Ataei’s men defeated their heavyweight rival in consecutive sets (25-20, 25-14 and 25-17) on Friday night.

The Iranian team, which has qualified for the final game of world championships after 12 years, is scheduled to play the final game against Italy on Saturday.

Russia and Brazil will also compete for the third place.

