Iran envoy: Multilateralism, key for peace, stability in region

According to Ecuadorian media, Aghajani made the remarks in an expert meeting which was held in Iran embassy in presence of Ecuadorian professors, diplomats, media people and managers of think-tanks on the situation in the region and the US intervention.

During the meeting, he stressed the importance of discussing the Persian Gulf issue with those figures who can help resolve the regional problems with their thoughts.

Elaborating on the causes and roots of the imposed crisis on the Persian Gulf and also Iran stance toward this crisis, Iranian envoy emphasized that since President Trump took office, the US has shown various violent behaviors over the last two years.

He referred to US attempt to create war coalition with neighboring countries, withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), signing big arms contracts aiming to turn the region into a big bomb, imposing sanctions against Iran which are the economic terrorism, more military presence in the region, using psychological, intelligence and cyber war against Iran and breaching the territorial integrity and political borders as some of the problems in the Persian Gulf and the Middle East.

Pulling out of the international and bilateral commitments, imposing trade tariffs which have resulted in war of tariffs against some important countries like China, Russia and Iran, imposing sanctions against countries that are not under the US control, creating regional coalitions aiming to develop US policies, adopting ant-immigration policies against Latin America are examples the US transgressed the International Law and the Charter of the United Nations, Aghajani noted.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iranian diplomat described Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as one of the main road-blocks on achieving stability in the region, saying he was after annulling the JCPOA since the very beginning.

He also criticized Saudi Arabia and the UAE for their position against regional interests.

Aghajani said that the US re-imposed sanctions in violation of the UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

He said that mutual understanding and respecting sovereignty equality of the states will be vital as well as putting null and void on sanctions will lead to fair negotiations.

