Iran-France relations undergo rapprochement

Iranian embassy in a Twitter thread referred to various phone conversations between Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and also those between Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and the French minister Jean-Yves Le Drian as examples of indices in drawing the prospect of new chapters in two countries relations.

It also pointed to exchange of diplomatic delegations like Macron’s senior diplomatic aide Emmanuel Bonne, Marielle de Sarnez, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the French National Assembly, Member of the French National Assembly Anne Genetet and also recent visit made by Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to deliver President Rouhani's message to Macron, saying all these elements show that the mutual understanding and the increasing interaction between the two countries which enjoy historical commonalities can bring about benefits in bilateral and multilateral levels for two countries in regional and international arenas.

The efforts made by President Rouhani and Macron which are based on mutual understanding and taking advantage of open diplomacy window will reinforce multilateralism, peace, stability and security, it noted.

What increases the weight, credibility and the importance of such contacts is taking advantage of the background of relations and effective diplomacy for building a better world, it noted.

This is a difficult but achievable mission to reduce the tensions resulted by the unilateral policies of those who lack wisdom, arms dealers, advocates of violence, sponsors of war and terrorism, Iranian diplomatic mission said.

Meanwhile, Iranian Ambassador to France Bahram Qasemi emphasized the fact that diplomacy and negotiations have always been important for Iran's foreign policy, saying French President Emmanuel Macron can play major role in reducing current tensions.

In a Twitter message released at the same time when Macron’s senior diplomatic aide Emmanuel Bonne was in Tehran, Qasemi referred to Macron as president of an important European country and as Iran's traditional partner in political and economic fields and urged him to understand the sensitive international and regional situation and to play important part for deescalation y taking advantage of France’s diplomatic position.

He added that diplomacy and negotiations have always been the important bases of Iran's foreign policy.

Qasemi noted that political dynamism and diplomatic moves in the framework of the recent measures taken by France is of great position among French elites and scholars in foreign policy field.

