All Shabahang vessel crew safe and sound: Envoy

He told IRNA that the ship was carrying 900 tons of tiles and ceramics from Anzali port to Makhachkala in Russia when it crashed in an area about 23 miles to Astara port, Azerbaijan, at 14:35 on Friday.

He noted the crew requested for help from the Azeri maritime authorities and they were salvaged.

All the crew on board included seven from Iran and two from India, he said.

"The vessel belongs to Iran's private sector which was sunken near Lankaran port," Jahangirzadeh said.

Earlier on Friday, Deputy Head of Iran Ports and Maritime Organization Jalil Eslami said that the Iranian cargo ship ‘Shabahang’ sank due to seepage of water at Caspian Sea.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish