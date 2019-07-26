Official: Cargo ship sinks due to seepage of water at sea

Speaking to IRNA, Jalil Eslami said, ‘Shabahang’ was on the way from Anzali port to Makhachkala in Russia.

He added that the ship was carrying tiles and crashed in an area about 23 miles to Astara port, Azerbaijan.

He noted the crew requested for help from the Azeri maritime authorities and they were salvaged.

Seven members of crew are Iranian and two others are from India, he added.

Azerbaijan Republic Marine Academy said in a statement that the accident happened near Lankaran port.

It added that the Iranian ship requested for help from Azerbaijan State Marine Academy on Friday afternoon.

Azerbaijan State Marine Academy then dispatched two helicopters and a patrolling ship to the site for rescue operations.

