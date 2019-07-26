Azeri passengers can go to Nakhichevan via Iran by bus

Based on the agreement between Iranian and Azeri customs office, more facilities will be provided for rapid commute of Baku-Nakhichevan buses through Iran.

The mentioned buses had earlier been checked by customs officers with long delay.

Baku-Nakhichevan buses will enter Iran soil with especial plate.

As per the MoU, the two sides undertook to make sure the buss is free from smuggling of illicit drugs.

Thanks to Karabakh conflicts, land travel between Nakhichevan and other cities will just be available through Iran.

