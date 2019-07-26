Iranian cargo ship sinks in Caspian Sea

Azerbaijan Republic Marine Academy said in a statement that the accident happened near Lankaran port.

It added that the Iranian ship requested for help from Azerbaijan State Marine Academy on Friday afternoon.

Azerbaijan State Marine Academy then dispatched two helicopters and a patrolling ship to the site for rescue operations.

IRNA reported that all nine crew members were rescued but the ship sank.

Details of the accident will be released later.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish