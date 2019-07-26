Iran welcomes Lebanon participation in cultural events

Khameyar made the remarks in a meeting with Lebanese Minister of Culture Mohammed Dawood.

He said that the meeting was aimed at developing all-out relations between Iran and Lebanon through activating more cultural agreements.

He conveyed an invitation from Iranian Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Abbas Salehi to his Lebanese counterpart.

Referring to Lebanon's especial position in the region, he said Iran is ready for hosting Lebanon cultural week in Tehran.

Iran is also ready to host Lebanese artists in film festivals, theaters and Fajr music festival.

Lebanese people enjoy high capacities with regard to resistance, peaceful coexistence, cultural talks and proximity of religions, Khameyar said.

Iranians are interested in Lebanese people from all walks of life, he said, adding that Iran will continue with policy of cooperation will all groups.

Meanwhile, Dawood expressed hope to visit Iran soon.

He also welcomed the proposal to hold the Lebanese Cultural Week in Iran, saying that it is good opportunity to introduce the Lebanese culture, art and literature to Iranians and vice-versa.

He reiterated the fact that Lebanese culture ministry will spare no efforts to facilitate cultural activities with Iran.

