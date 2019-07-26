Srpska welcomes developing ties with Iran

Speaking in a meeting with Iranian ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina Mahmoud Heidari, Cvijanović described developing economic relations as paving the grounds for political and cultural cooperation.

Meanwhile, Heidari referred to supporting stability in Western Balkans, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Bosnia and Herzegovina and peaceful coexistence of all ethnic groups as Iran’s stance.

Elaborating on the issues in the Persian Gulf and the Middle East, he said by accepting the nuclear deal, Iran proved that it has never been after nuclear weapon, is complying to its international commitments and has no doubt in defending its legal rights.

In a separate meeting with Speaker of National Assembly of Srpska Nedeljko Čubrilović, Heidari discussed paving the way for developing parliamentary cooperation.

Iran supports Srpska's active role in Iran-Bosnia economic and cultural relations.

In the meantime, Čubrilović extended support for broadening of cooperation with Iran.

In another meeting with Srpska Mufti Abdibegovic, Heidari underlined the importance of peaceful coexistence among all religions and ethnic groups in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Iran's embassy and other cultural bodies in Bosnia are ready to develop cooperation with the Islamic society.

In his meeting with Vice-President of Srpska Ramiz Salkić, Heidari elaborated on Iran’s stance as regard US administration’s illegal behavior and economic terrorism.

He added that the Iranian government and people will always defend their rights firmly and will not submit to arrogant powers' lack of commitment and violations.

Meanwhile, Salkić appreciated Iran’s assistance for reconstructing Bosnia and called for reinforcing mutual cooperation.

