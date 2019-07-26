Cleric critical of UK over seizure of supertanker Grace 1

Addressing the second sermon of his Friday prayers speech, Ayatollah Khatami advised Iranian diplomats to take brave stance and ensure national dignity in the mediation efforts underway to settle the dispute about the oil tankers.

He commended arrest of 17 CIA spies by Iranian intelligence forces.

Iranian Intelligence Ministry official said on Monday that 17 spies affiliated with Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) have been identified.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he urged the Nigerian government not to be misled by Saudi Arabia and Israel, saying Nigerian religious leader Sheikh Ibraheem el Zakzaki is in dire situation and is arrested by the army.

Nigerian security forces attacked a Husseiniya in the city of Zaria in 2015. They also attacked Leader of Nigerian Islamic Movement Sheikh Ibraheem el Zakzaki's house and wounded him severely before arresting him.

Over 1,000 people were wounded and killed during the attack while 350 of them were buried in mass graves.

Nigerian forces also killed three of Sheikh el Zakzaki's children in 2014.

