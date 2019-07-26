Omani FM to visit Tehran tomorrow

The visit of Omani Foreign Minister Yusef Ben Alawi is in the context regular consultations between the two countries, aiming at dialogue and exchange of views on the latest developments in the region.

The Oman Foreign Minister met with Mohammad Javad Zarif in Tehran on May 20 and exchanged views on bilateral relations, regional and international issues.

According to Oman Foreign Ministry, the upcoming visit will be in the framework of developing bilateral relations and following up the regular consultations, especially the latest developments in the region.

Earlier, Sultanate of Oman announced that it is following up issues related to shipping in Strait of Hormuz and urges all parties to practice self-restraint and resolve the issue through diplomatic means.

Earlier, Alawi has said that any conflict between Iran and the US or any miscalculated move will put the entire region in danger.

Although hostility between Iran and the United States is not new, but, Washington imposed harsh sanctions on Iran which cause economic pressure, the Omani foreign minister said in an interview with the BBC.

Muscat believes that the two sides (Iran and US) understand how dangerous the simmering conflict is, bin Alawi said, adding that the international community and the regional parties can direct Tehran and Washington to the negotiating table under the persuasive atmosphere.

Commenting on the issue of Oman's and Kuwaiti mediating role in Iran-US dispute, he said it is not called mediation, but a move in line with preservation of stability and prevention of aggression and taking control of it.

Both Iran and the US have demands which are normal, but none of them are seeking conflict, so window of negotiation is open, the Omani foreign minister noted.

