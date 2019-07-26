Rouhani expresses condolences on passing away of Tunisian president

Rouhani, in his message on Friday asked for divine mercy for the late president of Tunisia and greatness for the great nation of Tunisia.

The presidents massage of condolences to the interim Tunisian president, Mohamed Ennaceur, underscored that the passing away of Al-Beji Caid Essebsi, the late Tunisian president, caused a grief.

The Tunisian government has declared seven days of mourning following the death of Beji Caid Essebsi, the country's first democratically elected president, as condolences poured in from the region and beyond, Aljazeera reported.

In a ceremony hours after the death of the 92-year-old leader on Thursday, Mohamed Ennaceur, the head of parliament, was sworn in as interim president.

Ennaceur, 85, will lead the country until presidential elections are held on September 15, according to the Independent Electoral Commission. The presidential vote was originally scheduled for November 17.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish