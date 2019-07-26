Iran, China discuss agricultural ties

The Minister of Agriculture Jihad of Iran at the meeting referred to the use of available capacities as a new strategy for agricultural cooperation between Iran and China, noting, "Tehran and Beijing have committed themselves to expand cooperation and are trying to use the facilities, knowledge and existing capacities to further develop these partnerships."

Chinese Minister of Agriculture Han Changfu also highlighted the need for technical cooperation, sharing experiences, the development of bilateral relations and scientific support from each other in different sectors.

During the meeting, a number of directors and heads of organizations affiliated with the Ministry of Agriculture Jihad of Iran are also present, both sides emphasized the development of relations in various fields of agriculture.

Hojjati arrived in Beijing on Thursday on a four-day trip in order to strengthen and expand economic relations in the field of agriculture.

He went to Cheng Dao city to visit the city's agricultural projects.

Hojjati also visited the Chinese Agricultural Research Institute in Beijing, and met with the head of the research institute.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish