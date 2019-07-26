26 July 2019 - 10:12
Iran voices readiness for meeting Belarus' needs

Tehran, July 26, IRNA – Iran trade delegation visiting Minsk voiced their country's readiness for meeting the needs of the country in the fields of dried fruits, cereals and vegetables, given Iran's exports capabilities in the areas.

Head of Tehran Chamber of Commerce Masoud Khansari and several tradesmen met with Belarus deputy minister of agriculture and directors of the ministry.

During the meeting, both sides highlighted their capacities in the fields of agriculture and food industries and stressed the need for optimal use of their capabilities.

Belarus also voiced readiness for exporting meat, dairies and cereals to Iran.

Both sides also voiced preparedness for joint cooperation to meet each other's economic and commercial needs.

