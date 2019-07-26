Zarif lauds his fruiful diplomatic trip

"On my way back to Tehran after fruitful diplomatic trip—to the UN in NY, attending NAM conference in Caracas; visiting Venezuela, Nicaragua, Bolivia, and finally Senegal," Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted on Friday.

Zarif arrived in Dakar, Senegal, early on Thursday in the context of intensive diplomatic campaign against the US economic terrorism against Iran.

Zarif's day-long visit to Senegal is taking place in continuation of his diplomatic tour to the Latin American countries.

After attending United Nations Economic and Social Council in New York, Zarif traveled to Venezuela to take part in the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) ministerial meeting.

Then, the Iranian foreign minister left for Nicaragua and Bolivia.

During his visits, Zarif held talks with top officials of the Latin American states, including presidents and parliament speakers of those countries.

