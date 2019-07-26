Sri Lanka favors trade exchanges with Iran

In a cabinet meeting, the country's government announced that tea exports to Iran should start as of the next month, according to Colombo Page.

Sri Lankan agriculture minister said that the country is set to resume tea exports to Iran by the end of August.

Following Turkey and Russia, Iran is one of the major buyers of Lankan tea, as Colombo exported 27,419 tons of the product to Tehran last year.

Sri Lanka is an island country in South Asia, located in the Indian Ocean to the southwest of the Bay of Bengal and to the southeast of the Arabian Sea.

Most of Iran's trade and economic exchanges of Iran with the country is in the fields of constructing refinery, oil and tea.

Iran was involved in renovating an old refinery in the country and is also seeking to build a new one.

