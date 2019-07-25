Iran taekwondoka wins Asian Champs

Speaking to IRNA, head of Bukan sports and youths office Anvar Molla Rahimi said Abdi in the weight category of – 41 kg could defeat all her rivals.
The 10th Asian Junior Taekwondo Championships was held with the attendance of 331 athletes for two days in Amman, Jordan.
She hit South Korea 29-7 and also overpowered Lebanon 33-11 and advanced to final stage, he added.
In final match, she overshined Thai rival 19-11 and received a gold medal, he noted.
