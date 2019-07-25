26 July 2019 - 00:40
Iran taekwondoka wins Asian Champs

Mahabad, July 26, IRNA – Iranian female taekwondo fighter Mona Abdi ranked first in the 10th Asian Junior Taekwondo Championships.

Speaking to IRNA, head of Bukan sports and youths office Anvar Molla Rahimi said Abdi in the weight category of – 41 kg could defeat all her rivals.

The 10th Asian Junior Taekwondo Championships was held with the attendance of 331 athletes for two days in Amman, Jordan.

She hit South Korea 29-7 and also overpowered Lebanon 33-11 and advanced to final stage, he added.

In final match, she overshined Thai rival 19-11 and received a gold medal, he noted.

