Tehran, Dakar keen on boosting all-out ties

They also discussed latest regional and international developments, underlining their governments' resolve to enhance bilateral relations.

Zarif arrived in Dakar, Senegal, early on Thursday in the context of intensive diplomatic campaign against the US economic terrorism against Iran.

Zarif's day-long visit to Senegal is taking place in continuation of his diplomatic tour to the Latin American countries.

Earlier, Zarif sat down for talks with the country's Parliament Speaker Moustapha Niasse.

Promoting ties, especially in the fields of economy and trade, regional and international developments as well as solidarity in the Islamic world were among the major points discussed during the meeting.

Zarif left Tehran on July 13 for New York to attend the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) meeting and in spite of created limitations by the US government had interviewed by media such as BBC, CMBC, CNN, Bloomberg and PBS.

He delivered speech at ECOSOC meeting and met with the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

Then, Zarif left for Caracas, capital of Venezuela, and delivered speech at the foreign ministers meeting of Non-Aligned Movement member states.

Zarif also met with President Nicolas Maduro and First Vice-President of Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez.

After Venezuela, Zarif arrived in Nicaragua and held meetings with President Daniel Ortega and President of National Assembly Gustavo Porras Cortes.

