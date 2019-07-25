China emphasizes peace, stability in Persian Gulf

“The peace and stability in the [Persian] Gulf is of vital importance to the Middle East and beyond,” Chunying said addressing the press conference.

She added: “We believe that in order to achieve universal security in the [Persian] Gulf, countries in the region should develop good-neighborly and friendly relations on the basis of mutual respect and non-interference in each other’s internal affairs.”

“The international community need to form synergy and play a constructive role in promoting regional peace and stability,” she noted.

Elsewhere in her remarks, Chunying said: “China welcomes the relevant proposal of Russia and stands ready to step up communication and coordination with relevant parties.”

Earlier, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang referred to the US pressures on Iran as escalating tensions in the region and urged Washington to stop these pressures against Tehran.

China believes that full implementation of Iran nuclear deal as binding resolution of the United Nations Security Council would be the only realistic and effective way for solving the nuclear issue and de-escalating tensions, he said.

Beijing called on all parties to practice self-restraint and to pave the way for preserving this joint agreement through negotiations, he added.

