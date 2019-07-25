26 July 2019 - 00:22
Journalist ID: 2374
News Code 83411522
0 Persons

Zarif underlines importance of developing ties with Africa

Zarif underlines importance of developing ties with Africa

Tehran, July 25, IRNA - Iranian Foreign Minister referred to his tour to Senegal, emphasizing the importance of establishing relations with Africa.

"In Dakar, #Senegal, on fourth leg of trip after visiting the UN and the Americas," Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on his Twitter account. 

"Held important talks with President @Macky_Sall, FM @amadou_ba_, and Parliament Spkr @MoustaphaNiasse on bilateral relations; emphasizing highest value we put on relations with African nations," he added.

Zarif arrived in Dakar, Senegal, early on Thursday in the context of intensive diplomatic campaign against the US economic terrorism against Iran.

Zarif's day-long visit to Senegal is taking place in continuation of his diplomatic tour to the Latin American countries.

After attending United Nations Economic and Social Council in New York, Zarif traveled to Venezuela to take part in the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) ministerial meeting.

Then, the Iranian foreign minister left for Nicaragua and Bolivia.

During his visits, Zarif held talks with top officials of the Latin American states, including presidents and parliament speakers of those countries.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
1 + 2 =