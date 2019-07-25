26 July 2019 - 00:16
Zarif extends condolences on demise of Tunisian president

Tehran, July 25, IRNA – Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message to his Tunisian counterpart Khemaies Jhinaoui extended condolences for demise of Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi.

According to the report of Foreign Ministry Media Department on Thursday, Zarif said in his message that news concerning demise of late President Beji Caid Essebsi , who was elected as president in a free election process, caused deep sorrow and grief.

He also offered his condolences to the bereaved family and Tunisian nation and government and wished divine blessing and mercy for the late president.    

Tunisian Presidential Office in a statement announced death of the President Essebsi on Thursday.

He was born in 1926 and was foreign minister of the republic for six years and two years as prime minister and finally in 2014 became the first freely elected president of Tunisia.

Beji Caid Essebsi died at age 92.

