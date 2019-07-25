Envoy: Tajikistan becomes energy exporter by Iran's help

Speaking in a meeting with Chairman of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mine and Agriculture Gholam Hossein Shafeie, Zohidi referred to cultural and social commonalities between Iran and Tajikistan and stressed ending some issues between two countries which resulted in decreasing trade ties.

He added that trade exchanges between two countries were about $65 million last year which has experienced serious reduction compared with five years ago which were about $500m.

Tajik ambassador expressed readiness for developing relations with Iran in industrial fields.

Meanwhile, Shafeie said Iran is ready to remove problem on implementing agreements between Iran and Tajikistan.

He also expressed Iranian chamber’s readiness for accepting and dispatching delegations.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish