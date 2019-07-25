IAEA appoints Cornel Feruta as acting chief

“As a consequence of the recent passing away of Director General Yukiya Amano, and in order to ensure the orderly and smooth functioning of the Agency, the Board of Governors has decided to designate Mr Cornel Feruta as acting Director General, until a Director General assumes office,” the statement reads.

The IAEA Director General (Yukiya Amano) passed away at the age of 72 on Monday.

The Secretariat of the International Atomic Energy Agency regrets to inform with deepest sadness the passing away of (Director General Yukiya) Amano.

According to the IAEA official website, the agency's flag will be lowered to half-mast.

"The Secretariat wishes to share his most recent reflection which he intended to include in his letter to the Board of Governors announcing his decision to step down," it added.

“During the past decade, the Agency delivered concrete results to achieve the objective of 'Atoms for Peace and Development', thanks to the support of Member-States and the dedication of Agency staff. I am very proud of our achievements, and grateful to Member-States and Agency staff."

Earlier, Iran's ambassador and permanent representative to the international organizations in Vienna Kazem Gharibabadi in a message said "His key role in enhancing the objectives of the IAEA and preservation of the JCPOA will never fade away in the history of the Agency.”

In the meantime, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on his Twitter account: "Saddened to hear of IAEA Chief Yukio Amano’s untimely demise. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones. R.I.P. He was a stalwart supporter of the JCPOA from its inception, and we expect his successor to follow the same path."

