MP: Seizing Iran tanker in line with meeting US aims

Speaking to reporters, Mojtaba Zonnour said the UK move in fact indicated US anger of Iran’s recent behavior toward Trump especially as regard Japanese Prime Minister’s trip to Iran and shooting down US spy drone in the Persian Gulf.

Due to the fact that US has no power in Gibraltar, it has made UK to commit vivid piracy, he added.

Despite the fact that UK is no longer a member of the EU, it has confiscated the Iranian tanker on the pretext of violating EU sanctions, he noted.

As Western experts confessed, this tanker with the capacity of carrying 2 million barrels oil will not be able to berth in Syrian ports, Zonnour said.

Iran has started its diplomatic efforts for releasing this supertanker, he said adding that the UK will not be able to continue seizing this tanker based on the international regulations.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he referred to seizing UK oil tanker in Strait of Hormuz, saying it was not a retaliatory act but the UK tanker has violated the Iranian waters regulations.

Earlier, Iranian Ambassador to London Hamid Baeidinejad said Iran has presented detailed information regarding UK oil tanker Stena Impero violations in the Strait of Hormuz to the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

After having crash in region, the UK tanker has breached the maritime regulations by entering exit oath and turning off the navigation system, he added.

Referring to US claims as regard destroying an Iranian drone in the Persian Gulf, Zonnour said if this is the case US should release its pictures.

Earlier, Iran's Defense Minister Brigadier-General Amir Hatami rejected reports on an Iranian drone shot-down by US navy.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish