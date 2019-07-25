Iraq interested in developing sports ties with Iran

Speaking in a meeting with Isfahan governor Abbas Rezaei, Riad Obeidi said his trip is mainly aimed at visiting Isfahan attractions and works.

Referring to the importance of economic cooperation between Iran and Iraq, he said cooperation in the sports and youth fields will completed economic ties.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iraqi minister expressed Iraqis’ interest toward Iranians.

Meanwhile, Rezaei said both sides’ trips are aimed at reinforcing brotherly and friendly relations.

He added that based on the MoU, Iraq will be able to take advantage of Isfahan sports facilities.

Najaf and Karbala will also be able to use these facilities, he noted.

He also expressed readiness for maintaining cooperation with Iraq in industrial field.

9376**

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish