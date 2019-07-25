Iran, Senegal underline necessity to hold economic commission

According to the report of Foreign Ministry Media Department on Thursday, Mohammad Javad Zarif, who is in Senegal for one day visit, held talks with his counterpart Amadou Ba on Thursday morning local time.

The two sides discussed and exchanged views on mutual cooperation in the fields of trade, energy, power plant, auto-making and Nano-technology.

Necessity to hold joint economic commission meeting between the two countries, cooperation in international communities, especially in the United Nations and Non-Aligned Movement, necessity for unity in Islamic world and support for Palestine and to vindicate the rights of the Palestinians and security, stability and reduction of tensions in the region were among other issues discussed at the meeting.

Zarif left Tehran on July 13 for New York to attend the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) meeting and in spite of created limitations by the US government had interviewed by media such as BBC, CMBC, CNN, Bloomberg and PBS.

He delivered speech at ECOSOC meeting and met with the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

Then, Zarif left for Caracas, capital of Venezuela, and delivered speech at the foreign ministers meeting of Non-Aligned Movement member states.

Zarif also met with President Nicolas Maduro and First Vice-President of Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez.

After Venezuela, Zarif arrived in Nicaragua and held meetings with President Daniel Ortega and President of National Assembly Gustavo Porras Cortes.

On Tuesday morning, Zarif arrived in Bolivia and had meeting with President Evo Morales and his Bolivian counterpart Diego Pary Rodriguez.

