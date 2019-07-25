Pakistan to send its first person to space in 2022

The minister tweeted that he was proud to announce that the selection process for the Pakistani to be sent to space will begin from February 2020.

"Fifty people will be shortlisted — list will then come down to 25 and in 2022 we will send our first person to space," he wrote.

"This will be the biggest space event of our history," added the minister.

Speaking to media Chaudhry said that the “Air Force will be the custodian of the selection process,” adding that all around the world pilots are selected for space missions.

Chaudhry said that there is an agreement between Pakistan and China and as the country does not have its own satellite launching facility, a Chinese facility will be used, as done previously.

Pakistan launched two satellites into orbit using a Chinese launch vehicle last year. The satellites were launched using a Chinese Long March (LM-2C) rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China.

