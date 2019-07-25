Iran, Chinese police to increase interactions

He made the remarks in meeting with directors of "Beijing Inspection Modern Equipment Company" on Thursday.

General Mehri discussed and exchanged views on ways to cooperate and reciprocal interaction in the fields of training and equipment.

Sharing and transferring information and experiences are the most important means to face all kinds of crimes and underlined that reaching to desirable point and world standards need interaction and cooperation between the two police forces.

In meeting with Iran's Ambassador to China Mohammad Keshavarz- zadeh he called his meetings valuable and emphasized necessity to strengthen mutual cooperation in the fields of training, operational and specialized affairs between the two police forces of Iran and China.

