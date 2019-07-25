Pakistan says closely watching developments in Strait of Hormuz

Dr Mohammad Faisal responding to a question at his weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday said that security of commercial and shipping supply lines is very important.

He said Pakistan is watching the developments in the region very closelyو adding that security of commercial and shipping supply lines in the Strait of Hormuz and beyond is very important and critical.

Spokesperson added all parties must work towards easing the tension in the region.

To a question Dr. Faisal said that Pakistan’s growing ties with the US would have no impact on ties with Iran.

About Afghanistan, the spokesperson said Pakistan's role has been that of facilitator which has been acknowledged by everybody including the United States. He said we want an Afghan led and Afghan owned solution of the conflict.

