Pakistan condemns terrorist attack in Kabul

In a statement, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal said Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

“We express our condolences to the bereaved families and pray for speedy recovery of the injured,” he said.

The spokesperson said: We express solidarity with the people of Afghanistan. Pakistan will continue to support international efforts to restore complete peace and stability in Afghanistan.

At least seven people have been killed and 21 others were injured in the terrorist attack according to Afghan Health Ministry officials.

Nusrat Rahimi, spokesman for Afghan Interior Ministry, said the blast caused by a suicide attack against a bus carrying state officials.

