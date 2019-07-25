Iran saves $2m by domestic repair of supertankers

“Each year we can save up to 2 million dollars in ship repairs and maintenance by conducting these operations inside Iran,” said Esmail Sadeqi, Director General of Azim Gostaresh Hormoz Shipbuilding Company, one of the subsidiaries of Iran Shipbuilding & Offshore Industries Complex (ISOICO).

The company has recently finished the repairs of Dore supertanker in one of its shipyards in the Persian Gulf.

Dore supertanker owned by National Iran’s Oil Company is 33 meters long and 60 metres wide with 320,0000-ton capacity.

“This is the biggest vessel that has berthed at the shipyard for repairs,” Sadeqi said.

This is the first time that Iran itself repairs its supertankers.

The project has generated 250 direct jobs and 500 indirect ones with a high potential to create sustainable employment.

