US attempts to impede Iran-Pakistan ties continue

It is a historical fact that the US has always opposed to growing Iran-Pakistan ties and the top Iranian leaders especially the Supreme Leader had repeatedly warned against US attempts to deter ties between the two neighboring states.

Supreme leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei had stated that both countries can undermine the US moves through their close cooperation.

During a meeting with Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan last April, he stressed that the relations between the two countries should increasingly develop and strengthen despite hostilities by enemies.

The Supreme Leader in his meetings with previous Pakistani leadership had also warned that the US tops in the list of the countries that are trying to sow discord between Iran and Pakistan, saying that both countries have to remain vigilant vis-a-vis the US conspiracies.

The two countries held talks on economic cooperation and enhancement of trade relations under the umbrella of Pak-Iran Joint Trade Committee (JTC).

Iranian Commerce Minister led the delegation. Following deliberations, the committee came up with the following proposals to overcome the payment problem with Iran: (i) seek waiver from the US on sanctions; (ii) establish a mechanism for barter trade; and (iii) set up a dedicated bank to do business with Iran.

Meanwhile Pakistan Prime Minister’s Adviser on Commerce, Textile, Industries and Production Abdul Razak Dawood in an interview with IRNA said that Pakistan honestly intends to expand trade ties with Iran despite major hurdle created by the US sanctions on Iran-Pakistan banking ties.

Keeping in view all these developments there is a need to implement MoUs and agreements already signed by Iran and Pakistan to further strengthen bilateral ties and undermine the US conspiracies against them.

