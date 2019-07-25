IRNA to use capacities to develop Iran-Pakistan relations

Media cooperation will lead to expansion of economic and political ties, Hashemi said in a meeting held in Tehran on Wednesday evening with Iran's Ambassador to Pakistan Mehdi Honardoost.

Historical, religious and cultural amity between the two neighbors are the grounds for deepening cooperation, the IRNA chief said stressing that the media can play a leading role to achieve the goal.

Elaborating on IRNA activities, Hashemi said that introducing Iran's and Pakistan's achievements and tourist attractions make up for agenda of IRNA and that the news agency has an office in Islamabad that can help pursue the end.

Welcoming launch of Pakistan's news agency office in Tehran, the IRNA chief hoped that the two countries' state news agencies would soon sign a new agreement on cooperation to exchange media delegations and hold joint photo exhibitions and to expand relations as well.

For his part, the ambassador appreciated IRNA efforts to deepen Tehran-Pakistan relations.

Honardoost stressed the need to exchange media delegations between the two countries.

The Iranian ambassador said that he will plan the travel of several Pakistani delegations to Iran in the next few months.

