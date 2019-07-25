Iran into FIVB Volleyball Men’s U21 World Championship semifinals

Iran finished in second place in Pool F by beating hosts Bahrain 3-0 (25-18, 25-14, 25-18). Porya Yali (15 points), Morteza Sharifi (14 points) and Amir Hossein Toukteh (10 points) led the charge for Iran’s win and rightful spot in the Final Four.

Iran’s Yali (104 points) now joins Argentina’s Luciano Palonsky (125 points) and Maksim Sapozhkov (119 points) in the competition’s 100-point circle.

Iran beat Argentina and Bahrain after a loss from Russia to get to the second position in Pool F.

The teams head for a rest and recovery break on Thursday, before resuming with the semi-final matches on Friday. Medal matches immediately follow on Saturday in Bahrain’s capital city.

