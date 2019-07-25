Iran Embassy in all-out support for trade with Belarus: Ambassador

Oveisi made the remarks in his address to Iran-Belarus Business Forum held in Minsk, Belarus capital, on Wednesday afternoon.

Oveisi stressed that the Iranian and Belarus presidents have already backed expansion of economic ties between the two countries.

Chairman of Iran's Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture Massoud Khansari, who was also present in the Forum meeting, said the two countries should make use of the existing capacities to upgrade the level of economic cooperation.

Meanwhile, Chairman of Belarus Chamber of Commerce and Industry Vladimir Ulakhovich called for making much more efforts to augment Tehran-Minsk trade to one billion dollars.

Iran-Belarus Business Forum was held in Minsk in presence of ambassadors of the two countries, officials at chambers of commerce and businessmen to review ways to widen economic cooperation.

