25 July 2019 - 09:18
Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on July 25

Tehran, July 25, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers in the Iranian capital on Thursday:

** IRAN NEWS

- Tehran ready for fair and honest negotiations

- Tehran denies attempts to buy Palestinian cause by money

- Iranian investors urged to focus on African markets

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran warns Brazil over stranded ship barred from refueling

- Iran, France stress need for diplomacy to ensure world peace

- Iran, Belarus seeking to boost trade to $1b

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Iran warns: No "mischief" in Persian Gulf

- UK sends envoy to Iran: Leader's aide

- Seoul festival awards "Son of the Sea"

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Strait of Hormuz no place for "joking"

- Iran seeking deeper trade ties with East Africa

- Innovation network set up for drones, UAVs

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Iran will respond positively if West ends "illegal" moves

- Central bankers at crossroads

- Mueller testimony exposes decline in US political integrity

