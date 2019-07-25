Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on July 25

** IRAN NEWS
- Tehran ready for fair and honest negotiations
- Tehran denies attempts to buy Palestinian cause by money
- Iranian investors urged to focus on African markets
** IRAN DAILY
- Iran warns Brazil over stranded ship barred from refueling
- Iran, France stress need for diplomacy to ensure world peace
- Iran, Belarus seeking to boost trade to $1b
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- Iran warns: No "mischief" in Persian Gulf
- UK sends envoy to Iran: Leader's aide
- Seoul festival awards "Son of the Sea"
** TEHRAN TIMES
- Strait of Hormuz no place for "joking"
- Iran seeking deeper trade ties with East Africa
- Innovation network set up for drones, UAVs
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- Iran will respond positively if West ends "illegal" moves
- Central bankers at crossroads
- Mueller testimony exposes decline in US political integrity
