25 July 2019 - 09:24
Journalist ID: 2379
News Code 83410735
0 Persons

Zarif in Dakar for talks with top Senegalese officials

Zarif in Dakar for talks with top Senegalese officials

Tehran, July 25, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in Dakar, Senegal, early on Thursday in the context of intensive diplomatic campaign against the US economic terrorism against Iran.

Zarif's day-long visit to Senegal is taking place in continuation of his diplomatic tour to the Latin American countries.

After attending United Nations Economic and Social Council in New York, Zarif travelled to Venezuela to take part in the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) ministerial meeting.

Then, the Iranian foreign minister left for Nicaragua and Bolivia.

During his visits, Zarif held talks with top officials of the Latin American states including presidents and parliament speakers of those countries.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
1 + 11 =