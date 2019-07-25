Zarif in Dakar for talks with top Senegalese officials

Zarif's day-long visit to Senegal is taking place in continuation of his diplomatic tour to the Latin American countries.

After attending United Nations Economic and Social Council in New York, Zarif travelled to Venezuela to take part in the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) ministerial meeting.

Then, the Iranian foreign minister left for Nicaragua and Bolivia.

During his visits, Zarif held talks with top officials of the Latin American states including presidents and parliament speakers of those countries.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish