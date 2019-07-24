Zarif leaves Bolivia for Senegal

Zarif on July 13, departed for New York, US, to attend annual meeting of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

In spite of the existing limitations imposed by the US government for Zarif, he was interviewed by media like; BBC, CMBC, CNN, Bloomberg and PBS.

He delivered speech at the ECOSOC meeting and met with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and discussed limitations caused by the US government for Iranian staff at the permanent mission of the UN in New York, tension in the region, illegal seizure of a ship carrying Iranian oil by Britain and reduction of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) commitments.

Then , Zarif left for Caracas, capital of Venezuela, and delivered speech at the foreign ministers gathering of Non-Aligned Movement member states.

During the visit, Zarif held talks with President Nicolas Maduro and Vice-President Delcy Rodriguez.

Foreign Minister Zarif then went to Nicaragua and met with President Daniel Ortega and parliament speaker of the country.

On Tuesday morning, Zarif arrived in Bolivia and held talks with President Evo Morales and his Bolivian counterpart.

Zarif left Santa Cruz airport in Bolivia for Senegal.

