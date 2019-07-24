Donated blood in Iran has highest health, safety ratio

Haji Beigi, on Wednesday at a meeting on the occasion of the National Blood Donation Day July 31, added, "46 years since the establishment of the Blood Transfusion Organization has been passed, and we began donating blood with 200,000 blood donations per year, and now, with the help of donors, we reached 2 million and 100,000 units of donation.

Referring to the international activities of the Blood Transfusion Organization, the official noted, "We are now a partner of the World Health Organization in education and research, which has been extended from 2017 to the present."

The Blood Transfusion Organization spokesman referred to screening plan for first-time donors and hepatitis B vaccination for continuous donors (with a record of at least twice e blood donation per year), adding that the plan has 45 percent progress last year and this year's October the second phase will start and we hope that all these donors will be vaccinated in this plan because it will increase the safety and blood safety factor in blood donors.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish