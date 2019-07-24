Enemy not able to confront Iran: GC Secretary

Ayatollah Ahmad Jannati on Wednesday at a meeting of the council referring to the downing of the US spy drone and the seizure of the British oil tanker by the IRGC, noted, "The current situation of the Islamic Republic of Iran in terms of dignity and power in West Asia is unparalleled, and these recent events have shown how much enemies are unable to face Iran.

The secretary of the Guardian Council added, "Allah Almighty has chosen to be added to the reputation of the IRGC every day, after the evilness of the United States in naming it as a terrorist group.”

Ayatollah Jannati emphasized that today, the IRGC has been pain in the neck for the United States, and with recent events, Israel, Saudi Arabia and other enemies of the Iranian nation have realized that Iran's response to any kind of bullying will be decisive, quick and regretting.

