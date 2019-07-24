Iran's share of African market less than $600m

“Africa’s share of the global $20,000b trade is $600b. Unfotunately, the Iranian share is less than 600 million dollars,” said Iran’s Trade Promotion Organiszation (TPO) Mohammad Reza Mowdudi on Wednesday, addressing the Iran-East Africa economic forum in Tehran.

He added that African states impose high tariffs on Iranian goods as Iran isn’t part of a larger global organization.

The official went to cite problems in banking ties and underdeveloped transport infrastructure as the main reasons why Iran doesn’t have a big share of the African market.

Despite all the difficulties, Kenya, South Africa, Sudan and Nigeria are destinations for Iranian goods.

TPO and Hafez Darya Shipping Company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch a regular shipping line between Iran and East Africa.

