Tehran, Belarus chambers of commerce hold consulting session

According to the report of Iran's embassy in Minsk, capital of Belarus, a delegation from Tehran Chamber of Commerce headed by Masoud Khansori arrived in Minsk at the invitation of Belarus Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The Iranian delegation during their 4-day stay in Minsk, are to hold talks with private sectors activists to develop trade between the two countries.

Iran's Ambassador to Belarus Mustafa Owaysi also attended meeting.

The meeting was held at the venue of Iran's embassy in Minsk.

The participants talked about economic and trade capacities of the two countries and existing ways to use better all these potentials.

