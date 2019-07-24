Oman to benefit from scientific experience of Razi Institute

According to IRNA, the institute, which has been active in Hesarak in Karaj since 1924, with the help of its researchers, has provided valuable services to the human and national community.

On this basis, a large number of officials and researchers from various countries and regions travel to the Alborz province to visit the organization's activities and sign cooperation agreements each year.

In the latest scientific and economic events, the Institute has been visited by a delegation from Oman traveled to Iran to conclude a memorandum of understanding.

A faculty member of Razi Institute announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the Institute and the University of Nizwa of Oman in particular in identifying poisons and producing antidotes for the next two months.

Dr. Abbas Zare Mirkabadi, on the sidelines of a visit by a scientific delegation from the University of Oman, to Razi Institute, said, "The program was held at the request of the Omani Nizwa University, with the aim of establishing bilateral contacts and examining the conditions for the conclusion of a Memorandum of Understanding on Mutual Cooperation and the implementation of joint projects between the Razi Institute and the University of Nizwa.”

He went on to say that "Up to next two months, a memorandum of understanding on cooperation will be signed with the presence of Dr Ali Eshaqi, the head of the Razi Institute at the host university, and mutual cooperation will begin.”

Zare Mirkabadi noted that the knowledge available at the Razi Institute is effective in advancing the goals of the university in the field of antidote and venom, stating, ”Razi Institute can also, with the participation of the University of Nizwa, develop some of its research or production projects using the facilities and equipment available at this university."

