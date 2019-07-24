China rejects US accusations against Iran

Addressing a press conference on the news of the arrest of 17 American spies in Iran, Hua Chunying noted, "I do not know about this, but I remember well how the US Secretary of State in remarks was confessing to his lies, and betrayal and proud of. "

Chunying refers to Mike Pompo's remarks in April that he said in a public speech at the University of Texas, "We lie, betray and steal, and all these are the precious victories of the United States.”

Chinese official addressing Pompo, highlighted, "Mr. Secretary!, I suppose you remember these remarks very well."

It is worth mentioning that Pompeo made the confession when he was head of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

This week, the Ministry of Intelligence of Iran announced the arrest of 17 trained CIA spies inside the country, and said that the verdicts of these spies have been issued and some will be executed on treason charges.

These spies include those who were working in critical and sensitive centers, including the economic, nuclear, military and cybercrime areas of the country, as well as the private sector related to these centers, which were operating as contractor or consultant.

In response to the arrest of American spies by Iran, US president Donald Trump dismissed the news as fabricated.

The United States provided a new economic war against the Iranian people by exiting the JCPOA in 2018, which was described as economic terrorism by Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

From the point of view of the head of the Iranian diplomacy, sanctions are a legal approach, while the US actions against other countries that are fully unilateral and for political goals are a clear indication of terrorist action and should not be termed as sanction.

Zarif also cited the statements by US President Donald Trump, who was "involved in an economic war with Iran, and said, "In the economic war, ordinary civilians are the primary target of the war and will be the most damaged, so that even in the supply of medication for serious illnesses such as cancer, MS, and others face problems.”

