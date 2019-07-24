Production of 5.2 million tons of steel ingots in spring

Based on the statistics of spring this year, the total production of steel ingots (Mobarakeh, Khouzestan, Zobahan, Yazd Steel, South Kaveh, Khorasan Steel, Chadermlu, Arfa Steel and Bonab Steel) reached 5 million, 213,000 and 711 tons, compared with the first quarter of 2018 recorded a three percent rise.

The total performance of the aforementioned factories in June 2019 was as high as 1.769535 million tons, up 10 percent from the same month last year. At the same time, the June performance was 33.9% in the first quarter of this year.

Mobarakeh Steel had the highest production rate of 2 million, 371,000 and 281 tons, while the lowest was from Bonab steel with 47.295 tons.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish