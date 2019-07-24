Japan awards Iranian filmmaker with plaque of honor

The Embassy of Japan said in a statement that the Japanese government awarded Iranian film director, Kamal Tabrizi with Japan's appreciation plaque of honor by the Japanese Foreign Minister on July 16, 2019.

This time, 206 individuals and 63 organizations have been selected to receive Japan's appreciation plaque of honor by the Japanese Foreign Minister (MOFA).

The Embassy said that Japan hopes that Mr. Kamal Tabrizi will always work to develop cultural and artistic exchanges between Japan and Iran.

Kamal Tabrizi (born on October 28, 1959) is an Iranian film director, he was born in Tehran, with his parents having moved there from Tabriz, A newly released picture shows that he was as a photographer & reporter.

Kamal Tabrizi graduated from Tehran University of Art at Faculty of Cinema and Theater.

