Negotiations with lawbreaker is idiocy, Shamkhani

Shamkhani said in a meeting with member of Majlis Economic Commission that the US goal of maximum pressure on Iran is to bring the country to its knees.

He noted that using full capacity and creating new room for the resistance economy is the best reaction to the pressures.

"Today, the enemies are fully aware of their weakness to enforce policy of pressure-negotiation, and see no way out but to remain committed to its obligations," Shamkhani said.

"The enemies have come up with the belief that the Iranian nation cannot be humiliated through creating an illusionary war," he added.

The Iranian official also called on the parliamentary commission to focus on dynamic mechanisms so that the country's economy would become sanctions-proof.

Shamkhani likened the role of Iran's private sector to strengthen national economy to that of the country's voluntary forces in the eight-year imposed war with Iraq, describing it as a game changer.

