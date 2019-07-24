$ 12 m worth of goods export from Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari

Talking to IRNA on Wednesday, Siavash Nazari said that exported goods to the Persian Gulf states, Iraq, Afghanistan, the United States and Italy comprised of household appliances, plastic products, almonds, machinery, electrical appliances, and metal products.

The official also estimated import of goods to the province during the first three months of this year at more than dlrs five million.

The major part of the imported-goods to the province were machinery, electrical apparatus and metal products, he said.

The head of Foreign Trade Office, Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari organizations of industry, Mines & Trade put the number of smuggled goods intercepted by the province this year at 62 items including cosmetics, food and motorcycles.

He said that the provincial administration adopted incentives and special provisions for five industrial and manufacturing units in the form of national plan for top and well-known economic activists in Chaharmahal va Bakhtiari this year, adding that there is no limit to the implementation of this national plan in the province.

