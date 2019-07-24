ِDraft resolution to condemn Israel presented to UNSC

The Kuwaiti permanent representative to United Nations presented the draft resolution that condemns the destruction of Palestinians' houses in East Jerusalem, IRNA reporter in New York said.

Israeli forces demolished dozens of buildings in Sur Baher, leaving tens of Palestinians homeless.

After the draft was presented, Mansour Al-Otaibi, Kuwait's permanent representative at the UN accused the Israeli regime of violating international law.

He said that lack of accountability has emboldened the occupying regime to expand the illegal settlements by confiscation of Palestinian lands.

This has also led to increased violence, arbitrary detentions causing disruption in Palestinians' livelihood.

The Palestinian town is close to the wall, known as "Apartheid Wall", which was built by the Zionist regime to separate the West bank and Jerusalem. The regime claims that the buildings were too close to the wall bringing security justification for their war crimes and total disregard of the IHL.

The international community rebuked the Israeli leaders for violating the IHL amounted to war crimes. IRNA reporter said that the United States may veto the resolution as a routine practice to support the Israeli crimes against humanity.

