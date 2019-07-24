Iran condemns Trump’s racist remarks against Afghans

Mousavi described Trump’s remarks as a threat to international peace and security, adding that Iran will stand by resistant people of Afghanistan, Afghan government and its scholars.

In a meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in Washington, Trump said: “We’re like policemen. We’re not fighting a war. If we wanted to fight a war in Afghanistan and win it, I could win that war in a week. But I don’t want to kill 10 million people. Afghanistan could be wiped off the face of the Earth. I don’t want to go that route.”

